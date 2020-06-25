e-paper
Allowed to provide dine-in facility till 8pm, restaurants in Ludhiana reopen to tepid response

Allowed to provide dine-in facility till 8pm, restaurants in Ludhiana reopen to tepid response



cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:15 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
An employee at a restaurant sanitising the furniture ahead of the reopening of the outlet in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
An employee at a restaurant sanitising the furniture ahead of the reopening of the outlet in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

A day after the state government allowed them to provide dine-in facility, the restaurants in Ludhiana opened to a lukewarm response on Wednesday.

Many outlets, however, remained shut as the owners were either preparing to open or were deliberating upon the feasibility of opening the establishments with multiple restrictions imposed by the government on timings and gathering of visitors.

Owners of the establishments that have reopened after remaining shut for more than three months said the decision taken by the government had given them hope and that business would get back on track in the coming days.

Manager at Tea Hut in Sarabha Nagar, Mandeep Singh, said, “Footfall was low on the first day, but the announcement has given us hope that the business will slowly gain pace with the government announcing relaxations in phases. Seating arrangement has been changed to maintain social distancing; thermal screening of visitors is being done and hand sanitisers have been kept at every table.”

President of hotel and restaurant association Amarvir Singh said, “Many restaurants have opened and others are making arrangements as shortage of labour is also an issue. Even though outlets had begun home delivery, they are relieved that their establishments have been opened for dine-in after three months of lockdown.”

The restaurants were shut down after the imposition of curfew in the state on March 23. The government had allowed restaurants to open on May 8, but only for home delivery of food and takeaways till 8pm.

‘TIMINGS UNSUITABLE FOR INDUSTRY’

Owner of Penthouse on Ferozepur road, Sachin Goyal, said, “The bars have not been allowed to open and the dine-in facility has been allowed only till 8pm. Most customers like to go out only after 8pm. Opening the restaurant at this stage would end up increasing our fixed expenses.”

Owner of Bruu Kiln on Malhar road, Karanjit Singh, said, “Very few people come out for lunch in Ludhiana and kitty parties are not taking place at all. As per the trends witnessed in Ludhiana, people do not come out for dinner by 8pm. We are looking into the possibilities and might open the restaurant for dine-in in the coming days.”

