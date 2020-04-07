Amarinder turns down Sukhbir’s request, says no time or need for all-party meeting on corona curfew

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:13 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday rejected Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s request for an all-party meet to resolve issues faced by people due to the curfew restrictions in the state.

“There is neither any time nor the necessity to hold an all-party meeting,” Amarinder said in a statement while thanking the SAD chief for giving suggestions to combat the current crisis.

He said the state government was already taking all possible steps effectively on the issues raised by the Akali leader.

Sukhbir had, in a letter on Sunday, asked the chief minister to convene the all-party meet, saying that the extended curfew had resulted in a number of problems for the masses, including farmers, health workers, traders and daily wagers.

“We need to find a solution to these problems before they spiral out of control,” he wrote.

Responding to the demand, Amarinder said the state was passing through a difficult phase as the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted public life. The battle against Covid-19, which had posed a challenge for all, was at its peak, he said, adding that the state administration, NGOs, social and religious organisations, as well as all political parties and citizens were contributing towards the state government’s endeavour to keep the spread of coronavirus under check.

Amarinder said he would welcome any suggestion to overcome the crisis and challenges ahead, and assured Sukhbir that he would consider all such suggestions with sincerity. He hoped that the SAD would continue to support and cooperate with the state government to combat the contagion.