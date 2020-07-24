e-paper
Ambala man arrested for allegedly conducting gender test

Ambala man arrested for allegedly conducting gender test

The police also seized a machine and ₹20,000 in cash from the accused

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
In a joint operation, health department officials of Ambala and Yamunanagar on Friday conducted a raid at an Ultrasound Centre near Tangri River on Jagadhari road here and arrested a man for carrying out sex determination tests.

The agent was allegedly acting as a middleman and violating the rules of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act.

The police also seized a machine and ₹20,000 in cash from the accused who will be presented before a local court on Saturday.

As per details, the Yamunanagar health department intimated their counterpart in Ambala about the act and a joint raid was conducted to nab the accused.

“We were told that the tout is coming to Ambala to carry out an illegal gender determination. The officials had then sent a decoy customer with whom a deal of 30,000 was struck. The tout was nabbed by the police,” said Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh.

“The records of the centre are being checked. If any violation comes to the fore, doctors will be suspended and their licence could be cancelled or an FIR can be lodged against them too,” he added.

Station in-charge of Mahesh Nagar police station Inspector Jaswant Singh said, “The accused identified as Neeraj of Dulyani village in Mullana area has been arrested with ₹20,000. We’ve also sealed a machine and lodged an FIR under the PC-PNDT Act.”

