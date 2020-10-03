e-paper
Ambala MC gets 96 contractual employees on rolls

Swachhta Pakhwada, to be celebrated from October 2 to 15, was also flagged off

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel presented offer letters to 96 contractual employees, taking them on rolls of the municipal corporation at an event held at Panchayat Bhawan on Friday.

MC commissioner Parth Gupta said the corporation had fulfilled their pending demand and had already taken 154 employees on board: “We are in the process of taking 23 more workers from 12 villages on rolls.”

Goel and Gupta also flagged off the Swachhta Pakhwada to be celebrated from October 2 to 15.

