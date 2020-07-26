e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala railway division starts e-ticketing, reservation charts go online

Ambala railway division starts e-ticketing, reservation charts go online

The moved is aimed at digitisation of operations and contactless checking of reserved tickets at railway stations.

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:06 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The online record of ticket reservation charts will be accessible up to a period of six months.
The online record of ticket reservation charts will be accessible up to a period of six months. (Representational photo)
         

In a major leap towards digitisation, the Ambala railway division has started paperless reservation of tickets at its railway stations.

Officials said that for contactless checking of reserved tickets, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has rolled out an application covering all zonal divisions to display passenger ticket details as QR code. Upon successful booking, an SMS containing URL of the QR code will be sent to the passenger’s mobile number.

Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan said, “This facility has been started and SMSs with links for generating QR code are being sent to passengers on their mobile numbers. The QR code of the reserved ticket will be displayed on the passenger’s mobile browser and the ticket examiner will scan it for verification.”

Apart from this, the railway division has also started online preservation of ticket reservation charts.

A statement issued by the office of Ambala divisional railway manager said, “Now, the division has enabled the accessibility of reservation charts for a period of six months with the help of CRIS. So, there is no need to keep a physical record of the charts as the same may be accessed any time online, saving stationary, manpower and storage space.”

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
We’ll protest at PM’s house, warns Gehlot
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
Covid update: 4.2 lakh tests/day; MP CM tests positive; Uddhav’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In