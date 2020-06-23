Ambernath to impose complete lockdown till June 30

cities

Jun 23, 2020

With the spike in number of Covid-19 cases in Ambernath, a complete lockdown will be imposed in the city with restrictions on shops and public movement from Tuesday till June 30.

Ambernath city recorded 130 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,261.

In a notification issued by the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC), shops selling groceries, milk, and vegetables will be allowed to provide home delivery between 8am and 5pm while all other shops will remain shut in the city.

As per the Mission Begin Again guidelines, shops can remain open under odd-even system. However, with the increasing number of cases, the municipal council has decided to keep only essential services open.

Hospitals and medicals can remain open throughout the day without any restrictions.

“We need to break the chain of the infection. Hence we are taking these measures from our level. If someone is found violating these directions, they will face legal action, “said Shridhar Pathankar, chief officer, AMC.

“With the lockdown 5.0 imposed with relaxations, the number of cases have increased in the city. This lockdown will help control it to some extent. Residents should rely on home delivery for essential items,” added Pathankar.

Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), which has already imposed a lockdown for 15 days since June 18, saw 72 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,117 till date.