e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Amended MV Act:Brace for harsher traffic violation penalties in state

Amended MV Act:Brace for harsher traffic violation penalties in state

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana It will cost you more for violating traffic rules now. The Punjab transport department issued a notification implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the state on Thursday. Under the act, that the Central government had passed on August 9 this year, penalties for traffic violations were increased manifold.

The state’s notification mentions increase in penalty amount of offences under 36 different sections. It, however, is silent on underage driving and drunken driving.

Explaining this, Ludhiana ACP (traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “The notification mentions only those offences where the penalty amount has been changed. The penalty for offences such as drunken driving, which are not mentioned in this notification, will remain the same as previously.”

According to the notification, a violation of the offences covered under section 177 (a general offence) will be charged between ₹500 and ₹1,000 depending on the frequency of the offence. Such offences were previously fined ₹100. Some of these offences are smoking while driving, disobeying of traffic signal, wrong parking within city area, unauthorised use of red/blue beacon and others.

Similarly, where the minimum penalty for offences was earlier ₹300, the violator will now be challaned ₹500 for the first offence. In cases, where it was ₹500, the penalty will now be ₹1,000.

The governor of Punjab is pleased to specify the authorities — state transport commissioner, Punjab; additional joint state transport commissioner, Punjab; deputy state transport commissioner, Punjab; secretary, regional transport authorities; assistant transport officers and sub-divisional magistrates to implement the act with immediate effect.

‘WILL WIDEN PUBLIC-POLICE GAP’

Slamming the Central act itself as half-baked, state traffic advisor Navdeep Asija said, “The act cannot be implemented effectively, until and unless enforcement agencies are not provided with the required equipment. The move will widen the gap between police and public.”

He added, “The act does not provide any provision of financial aid to the state for implementing the act. There is the need for additional manpower and electronic equipment with the traffic cops, especially body cameras.”

tags
top news
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Climate crisis hits insurance plan for crops
Climate crisis hits insurance plan for crops
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities