Amended MV Act:Brace for harsher traffic violation penalties in state

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:10 IST

Ludhiana It will cost you more for violating traffic rules now. The Punjab transport department issued a notification implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the state on Thursday. Under the act, that the Central government had passed on August 9 this year, penalties for traffic violations were increased manifold.

The state’s notification mentions increase in penalty amount of offences under 36 different sections. It, however, is silent on underage driving and drunken driving.

Explaining this, Ludhiana ACP (traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “The notification mentions only those offences where the penalty amount has been changed. The penalty for offences such as drunken driving, which are not mentioned in this notification, will remain the same as previously.”

According to the notification, a violation of the offences covered under section 177 (a general offence) will be charged between ₹500 and ₹1,000 depending on the frequency of the offence. Such offences were previously fined ₹100. Some of these offences are smoking while driving, disobeying of traffic signal, wrong parking within city area, unauthorised use of red/blue beacon and others.

Similarly, where the minimum penalty for offences was earlier ₹300, the violator will now be challaned ₹500 for the first offence. In cases, where it was ₹500, the penalty will now be ₹1,000.

The governor of Punjab is pleased to specify the authorities — state transport commissioner, Punjab; additional joint state transport commissioner, Punjab; deputy state transport commissioner, Punjab; secretary, regional transport authorities; assistant transport officers and sub-divisional magistrates to implement the act with immediate effect.

‘WILL WIDEN PUBLIC-POLICE GAP’

Slamming the Central act itself as half-baked, state traffic advisor Navdeep Asija said, “The act cannot be implemented effectively, until and unless enforcement agencies are not provided with the required equipment. The move will widen the gap between police and public.”

He added, “The act does not provide any provision of financial aid to the state for implementing the act. There is the need for additional manpower and electronic equipment with the traffic cops, especially body cameras.”