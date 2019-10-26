Amol Kolhe, a crowd-puller for NCP

cities

PUNE Though Sharad Pawar is credited for a good show of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the state assembly elections, results for which were announced on Thursday, one of the star campaigners for the party is Member of Parliament and actor Amol Kolhe who helped attract youth and women across the state, according to party leaders.

After Sharad Pawar, there was the highest demand for MP Amol Kolhe’s public rally in the state by NCP’s candidates.

As Kolhe is lead cast in the television serial on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and performing the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, he had already reached various homes through the programme.

His oratory skill, personality, ensured party’s rallies get a maximum response during the campaign. All this helped the NCP to promote him at state-level with Kolhe emerging as a star campaigner.

Kolhe’s public rallies got a huge response in the state. Even at some places when Kolhe reached late at public rallies and Pawar was speaking, audience use to stop Pawar’s speech and raise slogans in favour of Kolhe.

As Kolhe is a good orator and popular, NCP utilised his leadership effectively and ensured that he will holds rallies all over Maharashtra.

NCP’s Pune city unit president Chetan Tupe said, “It is true that Kolhe’s campaign helped to attract youth and women, but along with Kolhe all the NCP leaders worked effectively, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Vandana Chavan.”

Tupe said that Sule and Chavan helped to attract women. Mainly Chavan helped to attract urban class towards NCP, he added.

Another leader from NCP on condition of anonymity said that Kolhe took five to six rallies in a day. He had joined the NCP just a few months before and got elected from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. After being elected he held rallies along with Jayant Patil in the state and later during the assembly election campaign.

