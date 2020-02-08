e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Amritsar ESI hospital medical supdt charge-sheeted for absence from duty

Amritsar ESI hospital medical supdt charge-sheeted for absence from duty

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has ordered the charge-sheeting of medical superintendent Dr Prempal Singh of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, Majitha Road, for absence from duty. The minister had paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the minister, along with civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal and senior medical officer (SMO) of Amritsar civil hospital Dr Arun Sharma, held a meeting with medical officers across blocks of the city and inspected facilities at the civil hospital. Dr Prempal did not attend this meeting.

“We have been receiving complaints about the functioning of the ESI Hospital and its staff. When I reached the ESI hospital, no one there knew about the whereabouts of the MS, with the SMO claiming that he was in Patiala to attend a conference. We will file a charge-sheet against the MS for being absent from his duties, as he needed to inform the authorities before leaving station,” Sidhu said.

Dr Prempal claimed, “I wasn’t absent from duty, but had gone to Patiala to attend a conference of doctors. I can prove this with evidence. If my bosses still doubt my performance, I will resign.”

After the civil hospital inspection, the minister directed the hospital to stock every medicine to ensure patients did not have to buy these from outside. “The hospital could purchase medicines for patients from user charges also,” the minister added.

top news
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
Trump removes officials who testified against him in impeachment proceedings
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
AAP leader says Delhi exit polls mean two things, second is imp for Manoj Tiwari
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities