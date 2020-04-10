Amritsar teacher who led oppn to ragi’s cremation suspended

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:58 IST

Amritsar: The education department has suspended government elementary teacher Harpal Singh Verka, who had led residents of Verka village in opposing the cremation of former hazoori ragi at the Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, at the village crematorium on April 2. Khalsa had died of covid-19.

His suspension order, a copy of which is with HT, mentions no reason, though it is being linked to his act of opposing the cremation of the ragi, an action that had drawn criticism of the government. The order states that his services would be at the disposal of the Gurdaspur office, and he is to report there. Apart from his job as head teacher at Government Elementary School, Shehzada village, in Majitha block, Verka is known as Congress leader in the area; he is husband of Parminder Kaur, councillor of ward number 21 of his village.

A few months ago, had courted controversy by putting up hoardings carrying images of Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the city.