Amritsar teen abducted for ransom, strangled, thrown in canal; three arrested

A 16-year-old boy was strangled to death after being abducted for a ransom by four men in Anand Vihar colony near Verka in Amritsar. The body of the deceased Prabhkirat Singh, who was a student of Class 11, was found from Sukarchak canal on Monday night.

The teenager’s father Baljit Singh, 46, is a teacher, and both he and his wife work for Punjab School Education Board in Chawinda Devi village.

In his complaint, Baljit stated that their younger son, Prabkirat, had gone to play cricket on Monday evening at the government school playground in Verka. “When my son didn’t return till 8 pm, we began to search for him, but to no avail. Later, villagers told us that they had seen Deepu (of Guru Nanak Nagar in Verka) and his brothers Vicky and Ajay take away my son in a Maruti car (PB-18-K-2896). We then lodged our complaint with the police.”

The three accused are drug addicts, he added, and have also been involved in drug trade in the area.

As soon as they were informed, additional deputy commissioner (ADCP-city1) Jagjit Singh Walia, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaspreet Singh and station house officer of Verka Surjit Singh reached the spot and started searching for the boy. At around 10. 30 pm on Monday, someone informed them about a dead body which was spotted in Sukarchak canal. The body was fished out and the parents identified their son.

A woeful Kashmir Singh, Prabhkirat’s uncle, said, “The three accused strangled our boy to death before throwing his dead-body into the canal.”

ADCP Walia said, “We conducted raids on Tuesday and arrested the trio. We solved the case within 24 hours. They accused confessed to having abducted the boy for a ransom. They admitted that when the boy tried to flee, he was strangled, and his body was thrown into the canal.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Verka police station.

