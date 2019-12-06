Amritsar trader brothers killed, burnt employee to claim ₹25-lakh insurance

cities

A day after the burnt body of a man was found near Booh Havelian village on the Patti-Harike road in Tarn Taran, police on Friday said the family concocted the story to claim insurance.

Police said two trader brothers from Amritsar killed their employee before setting his body on fire to claim ₹25 lakh insurance. On Thursday, Harike police booked some unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC after the charred body, earlier believed to be of Anoop Singh, 27, of Waheguru City on Chabhal Road in Amritsar, was found near his car parked along the road.

The family deals in soft drinks in the Gate Hakima area of Amritsar. On Thursday, Anoop’s father Tarlok Singh, 60, had said that his son left home in his car (PB-02-CL-9351) for Delhi on Wednesday night. The next morning, he got a call informing about the burnt body being found near their car, Tarlok had said in his complaint to the police, adding that his son was murdered and his body was put on fire to eliminate evidence.

Inspector general of police (IG-border range) SPS Parmar confirmed that Anoop’s family concocted the story of murder to claim the insurance money. “We have arrested Anoop’s father and younger brother. A hunt has been launched to nab Anoop,” he said.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said: “The brunt body which was found on Thursday was of their employee who used to work in their godown as a bagger. Anoop and his brother murdered him before setting his body on fire to claim ₹25 lakh insurance money.”

“Anoop and his brother Karandeep Singh knew that the bagger is alone. On Wednesday night, the duo brought the bagger near Booh Havelian village, made him to drink, and then attacked him with sharp weapons. They then poured patrol on him and set the body on fire,” he said.

Another senior police official said: “During investigation, it was found that the burnt body was not of a turbaned man. When Anoop’s father and brother gave their statement to the police, it also raised some suspicion. We grilled Karandeep who confessed to the crime.” After the incident, Anoop fled towards Delhi while his brother returned home.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Dhruv Dahiya refused to divulge details saying it will hamper the investigation.