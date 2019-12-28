Amruta-Sena spat: BMC to review its money in private banks

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:10 IST

A day after the Thane civic body announced to transfer its money from private banks to nationalised ones, the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it will conduct a review of its money deposited in private banks.

“We will conduct a review of BMC’s money in private banks and then take a decision [on transferring the money] after taking all the stakeholders into confidence. The review for private banks is important because of the crisis in the banking sector,” Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told HT.

On Thursday, TMC said it will transfer its money from private banks, following a spat between Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Shiv Sena leaders. Amruta Fadnavis is at a senior position in Axis Bank. There were allegations that Axis Bank was favoured by the state government under the previous regime. However, both, the government and Amruta Fadnavis had refuted the allegations. “The mandate to deal with the bank was given by the Congress-NCP government. Shiv Sena should not use the review as a tactic to target Devendra Fadnavis through me, considering I work with the bank. I have no business development role at the bank,” said Amruta Fadnavis.

Reacting on the controversy, Axis Bank’s executive director Rajesh Dahiya said, “We have a customised offering for employees of central and state governments called “Axis Republic”. We are confident that the police, armed forces and other government departments are happy with our services. We haven’t received any message from any department.”