e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Amruta-Sena spat: BMC to review its money in private banks

Amruta-Sena spat: BMC to review its money in private banks

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:10 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the Thane civic body announced to transfer its money from private banks to nationalised ones, the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it will conduct a review of its money deposited in private banks.

“We will conduct a review of BMC’s money in private banks and then take a decision [on transferring the money] after taking all the stakeholders into confidence. The review for private banks is important because of the crisis in the banking sector,” Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told HT.

On Thursday, TMC said it will transfer its money from private banks, following a spat between Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Shiv Sena leaders. Amruta Fadnavis is at a senior position in Axis Bank. There were allegations that Axis Bank was favoured by the state government under the previous regime. However, both, the government and Amruta Fadnavis had refuted the allegations. “The mandate to deal with the bank was given by the Congress-NCP government. Shiv Sena should not use the review as a tactic to target Devendra Fadnavis through me, considering I work with the bank. I have no business development role at the bank,” said Amruta Fadnavis.

Reacting on the controversy, Axis Bank’s executive director Rajesh Dahiya said, “We have a customised offering for employees of central and state governments called “Axis Republic”. We are confident that the police, armed forces and other government departments are happy with our services. We haven’t received any message from any department.”

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Indian forces protect rights of enemies too: Gen Rawat
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities