AMU observes Constitution Day

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, symposiums, quiz competitions, reading sessions of the Constitution Preamble and special oath-taking ceremonies were organised by various centres, departments, schools and offices of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday to mark ‘Samvidhan Divas’ (Constitution Day).

The Centre of Continuing and Adult Education and Extension (CCAEE) organised a symposium to celebrate Constitution Day in which the keynote speaker, Prof Asmar Beg, chairman, department of political science, delineated the origin and the need of the Indian Constitution.

Prof Mohammad Gulrez, director, CCAEE and Prof Aysha Munira Rasheed spoke on how the draft of the Constitution was prepared by a committee chaired by Dr BR Ambedkar. Faculty members also read the Preamble of the Constitution.

At the department of Ilmul Amraz, AK Tibbiya College, chairman Prof MM Wamiq Amin, Dr SM Ahmer, Dr Ataullah Fahad and Dr Nida Sultana emphasised that Dr Ambedkar studied the constitutions of about 60 countries to prepare a text providing constitutional guarantees and a wide range of civil liberties for the citizens of India.

Department of Amraz-e-Niswan-wa-Atfal, AK Tibbiya College, organised an essay-writing competition in which students and research scholars participated. On the occasion, chairperson Prof Suboohi Mustafa, Prof Syeda Aamena Naaz, Dr Diwan Israr Khan, Dr M Anas and Dr Fahmeeda Zeenat spoke about the Indian Constitution as a powerful emancipation proclamation for all the citizens.

The celebrations at the Senior Secondary School,Girls, began with the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech highlighting the rights and the duties of citizens.

School Principal Naghma Irfan administered the oath and read the Preamble. M Tafzil Khan spoke about the fundamental rights mentioned in the Constitution.

AMU City Girls High School organised a quiz on the occasion in which Red House and Green House stood first and second respectively. Ahmad Omar delivered a speech on the special aspects of the Constitution.

AMU ABK High School, Girls, observed the day with the students delivering speeches and reading the Preamble. Vice-principal Dr Saba Hasan urged students to read the Constitution. Dr Farhat Parveen coordinated the event.

The National Service Scheme (NSS), AMU, celebrated the day with a special speech by programme coordinator Prof M Masroor Alam. He also administered the Constitution Oath.