AMU to reopen in three phases after extended winter break

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:19 IST

ALIGARH Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will reopen in three phases, from January 13 to 24, after extended winter vacations. The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of deans of faculties, principals of colleges, polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

The PRO department of the university informed that in the first phase, the faculty of medicine, faculty of Unani medicine, faculty of management studies and the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology will reopen on January 13.

The leftover exams in these faculties will commence from January 16.

The faculties of law, commerce, science, life sciences and agricultural sciences will reopen in the second phase on January 20. Leftover exams in this phase are scheduled from January 23, according to the press statement issued by public relations office of AMU.

In the third phase, the faculties of arts, social sciences, international studies and theology, polytechnics and the community college will start from January 24 with leftover exams beginning from January 27.

The detailed examination schedule will be uploaded on www.amucontrollerexams.com, said Mujib Ullah Zuberi, controller of examinations.

He added that off-campus AMU centres at Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad (Bengal) and Kishenganj (Bihar) will also reopen faculty wise in a phased manner with the university.

AMU schools will also reopen in three phases beginning from January 9. Classes I to 8 will restart from January 9 and classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 13 in the first and second phases respectively.

In the final phase, classes 9 and 11 will restart from January 17.

The last date for submission of examination forms for Senior Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) has been extended till January 20, said the press statement.

AMU had closed after violence during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15, with the winter vacation pre-poned.

The vacation was to end on January 5, but university authorities deferred opening of AMU from January 6 because of the ‘prevailing’ condition. Students were up in arms over the delay in reopening the university.