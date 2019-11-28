An onion prices soar again, Delhi govt writes to Centre to supply kitchen staple at Rs 15.60 per kg

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday requested the Centre to resume supplying onions to the national Capital at Rs 15.60 per kg instead of Rs 60 as recently conveyed by the Union consumer affairs ministry.

Onion price in the national capital has again increased from Rs 40-50 per kg to nearly Rs 100 a kg over the past few days.

Making the request on the Delhi government’s behalf, Delhi food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain wrote to Union consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying a government should not be seen doing business with a motive to earn profits over an essential commodity.

“Secretary, department of consumers, government of India vide his letter dated November 23, 2019 has also informed that onion can be made available...five days after the scheduled date of arrival at the estimated cost of Rs 60. This is too high and the people will not be able to afford if onions were supplied at such a high price,” Hussain said in his letter.

The Delhi minister alleged National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had stopped supply of onions, saying it would be able to make it available to the Delhi government after procuring from the markets in Alwar and later from the stock of onions to be imported from Egypt.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the central government of stopping the supply of onions at controlled prices to Delhi.

Hussain said NAFED had been supplying onions to the Delhi government at Rs 15.60 per kilogram and the city government was retailing these to residents at Rs 23.90 per kg to provide relief from the price rise.

“I would therefore, seek your kind personal intervention in the matter and request to kindly direct NAFED to continue supplying onions at Rs 15.60 per kg in Delhi as before in larger public interest,” he said in the letter.

Hussain urged the Centre to activate the price stablisation fund mechanism under which onion was earlier being supplied to Delhi.