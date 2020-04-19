e-paper
Home / Cities / Another gas agency employee robbed of Rs 8000, 3rd incident during lockdown in Ludhiana

Another gas agency employee robbed of Rs 8000, 3rd incident during lockdown in Ludhiana

Three unidentified miscreants had intercepted the victim’s way and asked him to hand over all the money

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In yet another incident, another employee of a gas agency here was robbed of Rs 8,000 by motorcycle- borne miscreants on Sunday.

It is the third such incident during lockdown when employees of gas agencies have been targeted.

Amarnath, an employee of Azad Gas Agency, was returning to the agency godown on the Chuharpur Road after delivering cylinders to customers.

He said, “Three unidentified miscreants intercepted my way and asked me to hand over all the money I had. When I resisted, the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill me. The accused fled after snatching Rs. 8,000 from me.”

After the accused left the spot, he said he informed the Haibowal police. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

On April 8, motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a gas agency employee of Rs 10,500 near Mukand Singh Nagar.

On March 31, two persons on a motorcycle had robbed a delivery man of a gas agency at gunpoint on the Kakowal Road. Before robbing the delivery man, the accused had also attempted to rob an employee of another gas agency, but he foiled the bid and fled.

