e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Another JJP MLA speaks out against farm laws

Another JJP MLA speaks out against farm laws

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag says his views are different from that of the party’s, but he has no differences with deputy CM Dushyant.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag
Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag
         

The Jannayak Janta Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, seems to be divided on the recently enacted farm laws as another legislator from the party has voiced his opinion against the laws.

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on Saturday claimed that he has conveyed his concerns over the laws to deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

He said it is unfortunate that even after many MLAs and farmers’ unions expressed concerns over these laws, the Union government seems to be reluctant to address the issues.

“As a farmer’s son, I know the consequences these three laws will have. I have raised my voice against these bills at every stage. I have always raised the voice of farmers’ and labourers and will not sit quite in this fight. The three laws will be beneficial to only a few crony capitalists while the farmers’, labourers and consumers will bear the brunt,” he added.

Sihag further said that though his views are different from that of the party, he has no differences with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

“Dushyant became deputy CM with the support of other MLAs and not because of his political background. I am happy with the way the state government is functioning. Deputy CM Chautala always solved my grievances related to development work but my views on these laws are different from the party’s. I am surprised with the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced these laws against the farmers’ will,” he added.

top news
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In