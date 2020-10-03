Another JJP MLA speaks out against farm laws

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:26 IST

The Jannayak Janta Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, seems to be divided on the recently enacted farm laws as another legislator from the party has voiced his opinion against the laws.

Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on Saturday claimed that he has conveyed his concerns over the laws to deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

He said it is unfortunate that even after many MLAs and farmers’ unions expressed concerns over these laws, the Union government seems to be reluctant to address the issues.

“As a farmer’s son, I know the consequences these three laws will have. I have raised my voice against these bills at every stage. I have always raised the voice of farmers’ and labourers and will not sit quite in this fight. The three laws will be beneficial to only a few crony capitalists while the farmers’, labourers and consumers will bear the brunt,” he added.

Sihag further said that though his views are different from that of the party, he has no differences with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

“Dushyant became deputy CM with the support of other MLAs and not because of his political background. I am happy with the way the state government is functioning. Deputy CM Chautala always solved my grievances related to development work but my views on these laws are different from the party’s. I am surprised with the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced these laws against the farmers’ will,” he added.