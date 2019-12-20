Another spell of rain, snow brings down maximum temperature by 7 degrees Celsius in Himachal

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:39 IST

SHIMLA The cold wave tightened its grip on Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a fresh spell of snow and rain bringing down the maximum temperature seven degrees below normal.

Light to moderate snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of the state, including Gondala and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district, which received 3cm of snowfall each and at Kalpa in Kinnaur that got 1cm of snow.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “More snowfall and rainfall are likely in the middle and higher reaches of the state on Saturday. The weather will remain dry after that.”

The minimum temperatures in the hill stations of Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala were 6.3, 2, 4.3 and 2.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures were 12, 9, 9.5 and 10.8 degrees, respectively.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Kufri near Shimla were 4 and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur district was 0.7 degrees, while the maximum was 4.3 degrees.

The lowest temperature in the state was minus 6 degrees Celsius at Keylong, while the highest temperature in the state was 17 degrees in Paonta Sahib.