Another SUV stolen, 9th this month

Another SUV stolen, 9th this month

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Another SUV was stolen in Lucknow, the latest one being from Thakurganj in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said police. This is the 9th such incident this month. Five of the thefts were from Gomtinagar alone.

As per the complaint of Rahul Singh, he along with his family had come to one of their relatives’ house in Dubagga. “We parked the vehicle outside the house on Thursday night and when we checked on Friday, it wasn’t there,” he told police.

A cop said SUV bearing registration number UP 32 JR 0150 had been stolen and a case registered against unidentified persons under section 379 (theft) of IPC.

On Thursday an SUV was lifted from Aliganj, which is still untraceable.

“In the last 30 days, 12 SUCH CASES have been registered in Lucknow,” said a police official, adding, “We need to chalk out a different strategy as SUV lifters have become aggressively active in first month of the New Year.”

SUV THEFTS

Jan 4 — from Viraj Khand, Gomtinagar

Jan 4 — from Khadra

Jan 7 -- from Vipul Khand, Gomtinagar

Jan 12 -- from Vipul Khand, Gomtinagar

Jan 13 -- from Vishal Khand, Gomtinagar

Jan 15 - -from Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar

Jan 19 — from Vikasnagar

Jan 23— from Aliganj

Jan 23/24 — from Thakurganj

10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
