Another ward boy of DMCH tested Covid-19 positive; Ludhiana tally 136

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:02 IST

Two days after a ward boy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) was tested Covid-19 positive, another ward boy, Kewal Singh, was also tested positive of the virus on Tuesday. The total number of positive patients in the district is now 136.

As per the hospital staff, Singh, a resident of the Jain Colony in the Civil City area, was among the 100 staff members, including doctors, who were quarantined after a ward boy was tested positive on Sunday. The hospital had commenced sampling of quarantined staff, following which Singh was found positive.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Reports of 17 positive patients were received on Monday night, out of which 14 were Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel. One was the resident of Jalandhar, who died on Sunday night and the other two are from Ludhiana district. Two positive patients, who belong to Ludhiana, include a resident of Ghulal village in Samrala tehsil and a resident of the city.”

As many as 98 more samples have been sent for testing, said Dr Bagga, while adding that 98 rapid response teams conducted screening of 306 residents, out of which 213 have been home-quarantined.

He appealed to residents to remain home and contact at the helpline number 0161-2444193 if some shows any symptoms of the disease.

THREE OF A FAMILY DISCHARGED FROM CIVIL HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, three of a family, including district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur, 57; her daughter, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Navdeep Kaur, 35, and BDPO’s husband, a food supply official, Prabhjot Singh, 39, were discharged from the civil hospital on Tuesday.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta and the staff members gave a warm send-off and congratulated them for giving a tough fight to the virus. Dr Geeta also urged them to spread awareness among others.

The DMO was tested positive on April 16 and she was admitted to a private hospital. Following which her primary contacts, including her daughter, Navdeep Kaur, tested positive on April 24 and her husband, Prabhjot Singh, tested positive on April 25.

All three were admitted to the hospital as the DMO had also been shifted from a private hospital to the civil hospital a week after she was admitted to the hospital.

As per the health department officials, in total 13 patients have been cured in the district so far.