Anti-CAA protesters stage 'Jamianwala Bagh'

Anti-CAA protesters stage ‘Jamianwala Bagh’

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Wearing bandage, covering one eye as a symbol of protest and to extend solidarity with a fellow student who reportedly lost his vision partially in the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15, students and local residents continued their stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the 15th day outside the varsity campus on Sunday.

Students from various universities staged street plays at the protest on Sunday. A group of artists, including students and alumni from Jamia, Jamia Hamdard University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University and Ashoka University, performed a play “Jamia wala bagh” comparing the December 15th violence at the campus with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Shariq Hussain, a student of Indraprastha University and resident of Jamia Nagar, said, “We wanted to show what happened to the students in Jamia on December 15 through art. We published about it on social media and got a lot of volunteers from different universities. After all it’s for a cause.”

Another performer and a student at AMU, Fauzan Shams, said, “A creative protest is the need of the hour. When the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had happened we were fighting for our freedom from the Britishers and they attacked our people. But, now we are fighting from our own government for our basic rights and getting attacked.”

Anti-CAA and NRC protests were also on reported from Hauz Khas, CR Park and Jantar Mantar. At Hauz Khas, a group of protesters, mostly residents of the locality and neighbourhoods such as Safdarjang and Green Park, took out a peaceful protest march. Holding placards with anti-CAA and NRC messages , the protesters were singing songs of unity and the national anthem. The protesters also read the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Members of the youth wing of the Congress staged a demonstration near the UP Bhawan against alleged police “manhandling” of the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow.

Police detained 35 protesters, including two women, as soon as they tried to march towards the UP Bhawan from the nearby Assam Bhawan in south Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. “Thirty-three men and two women protesters were detained and taken to Mandir Marg and Connaught place police stations. They were subsequently released,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

