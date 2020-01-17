Anti-CAA protests continue on AMU campus

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:40 IST

Agra Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continued on the AMU campus on Friday amid a face-off between students and the proctor.

While the students were against the presence of the proctor at the dharna site, the latter objected to the presence of former/rusticated students on the spot.

The students also offered ‘Friday Namaz’ to seek peace and prosperity of the nation, informed student leader Faiz-ul-Hasan.

There were scenes of confrontation at the dharna site near Bab-e-Syed gate when students objected to the presence of proctor Afifullah Khan there. They also alleged that Khan was ignoring complaints about entry of suspicious men into the campus at night to gather information about students.

“Two to four unidentified men reached BM Hall on the AMU campus and were gathering information. The proctor was informed at night, but he came quite late. Complaints by students are not attended to by the proctor but he remains present at the dharna site,” stated Hamza Sufiyan, former vice-president of AMU Students’ Union.

“We demand resignation of vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, registrar Abdul Hamid and proctor Afifullah Khan, as they failed to maintain dignity of AMU and failed to save students from police atrocities,” he alleged.

“I have been present wherever protests are held to safeguard students. We have observed that past students and those rusticated are leading the agitation by AMU students, which is not fair. This has been taken note of,” said Afifullah Khan, proctor.

“We are taking note of problems faced by students and university administration is committed to the well being of AMU. Complaints about unauthorised entry into the campus have been taken up with Aligarh police,” claimed the proctor.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai also condemned the behaviour towards the proctor and his team by a handful of past and rusticated students.

“The proctor remains at the dharna site to ensure that no outsiders get involved and to safeguard the university property. But there was an attempt to attack the proctorial team and this act is deplorable,” stated the spokesperson.

When asked if the university would act against these students, the spokesperson said they were not students, but rusticated and past students thus AMU could not act against them. “Police action including that under Goonda Act is on against them,” he added.