Anti-CAA protests powered by women gain steam

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:55 IST

GROUND REALITY Cops were earlier preventing random people from approaching the protest site, but they were not stopping anyone now, say locals

Lucknow Women’s protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that began at the Clock Tower in Old City on Friday intensified on Tuesday.

Over 1,500 independent women from all sections of society converged at the site to peacefully oppose the CAA, which was tabled by the parliament in December. The protestors chanted ‘azadi’ slogans, sang the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.

The women also urged Union home minister Amit Shah to hear out their pleas and roll back the CAA.

The groups comprised women of all age groups – right from college students to the elderly. “We all are here to oppose the implementation of CAA and NRC in the country. This will divide our country and trample the spirit of our democracy,” said Qamar Naseeb, 40, a teacher.

Earlier, the police were preventing random people from approaching the protest site but they were not stopping anyone now, said a few locals staging sit-in at Clock Tower.

While the number of protesters increased over the days, no specific leaders had emerged from these groups so far.

This was reflected by the fact that the group of women that reached the Clock Tower protested in their own way. Some held placards, some waived the Tricolour, others read out the Preamble of the Constitution while the rest raised slogans.

“The people here are united by the cause and have come on their own. This place has become a platform to mark your protest. Neither do we have a leader nor are we being projected by anyone. We are here out of our personal concern,” said Rukhsana Ansari, 42, a home- maker, who has been part of the protest since it started on Friday.

While a large number of women join the protest during daytime, a group of 50 stays at Clock Tower even at night.

Police deployed near the site prevented the group from setting up a makeshift tent, but the sit-in continues.

MEN IN SUPPORT

While the protest at Clock Tower was being led by women, a group of men was giving logistic support to them.

“Our team is responsible for taking care of the food and other items which are donated by people for the protesting women. We take care of their storage and distribution,” said Asif, a member of the team.

The group has also set up a dispensary to provide first aid and assist women in case of an emergency. Few members stand guard and ask passers-by not to crowd the area near the protesters.

“Earlier, the police were preventing random men from approaching the protest site but they are not stopping anyone now. So, we are here to check miscreants from creating any ruckus,” said Irfan Alam, another male volunteer of the group.