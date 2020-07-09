e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Applicants have to wait 2 months to get driving licence in Jalandhar

Applicants have to wait 2 months to get driving licence in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:31 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustantimes
         

People applying for licence at Jalandhar transport office will have to wait for at least two months before they can apply online as no slots are available till September.

Before lockdown, a learner’s licence applicant had to apply for appointment. Others did not require an advance appointment. But now, the authorities have made appointments mandatory to apply for learner’s, permanent or renewal of licence.

The transport department had fixed a limit of 40 appointments for permanent licence and 30 for learner’s from the previous 130 per day, said an official.

“Recently, the department had claimed to provide licences to applicants on the same day in Jalandhar. However, now the applicants are not even getting appointments. Whenever, a person opens the website all driving test slots are booked,” said Amarjot Singh, a Jalandhar resident, who is not getting an appointment since June 1.

As per the revised norms, each applicant has to book a slot online to appear for the mandatory written test, driving test for permanent licence or renewal after which he/she is given a learner’s licence by the district transport office.

Jalandhar track in-charge Maninder Singh said the sudden spike in applicants has led to a wait period of two months for securing appointment.

RTA secretary Brajinder Singh could not be reached for a comment as he is under self-quarantine after attending a meeting in Chandigarh recently.

top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In