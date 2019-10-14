e-paper
Appointment of 3,778 municipal school teachers cancelled

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:23 IST
Baishali Adak
Baishali Adak
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The appointments of 3,778 primary school teachers of the three municipal corporations of Delhi -- north, south and east -- have been cancelled by an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), on Monday.

The teachers, who would have taught in over 1,600 schools of the three civic bodies across the city, were given their appointment letters recently and supposed to join on Tuesday.

The order came after an applicant challenged the results of the municipal teachers’ recruitment exam held by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) in 2018 September-October, in CAT.

The petitioner said the exams were held online and in different batches. However, many questions and their serial numbers turned out to be the same.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal body for the three corporations for appointment of teachers, issued a public notice late Monday evening saying, “The recruitment process…is hereby kept in abeyance till further order (from the CAT court). All appointment letters issued…are cancelled.”

The DSSB had declared candidates in the following categories as qualified: General category (1286), OBC (1057), Scheduled Caste (616), Scheduled Tribe (659) and specially abled (170). The same exam has been declared null and void twice before due to alleged paper leaks.

Earlier on Sunday, teachers across the 760-odd schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation threatened to launch a protest over non-payment of salaries for the last two months — August and September, and demanded the immediate disbursal of their wages.

Chairperson of Shikshak Nyay Manch, another teachers’ union of North corporation municipal schools,Kuldeep Singh Khatri, said that the group will hold a protest at the Civic Centre on October 21, if their salaries are not paid by then.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:23 IST

