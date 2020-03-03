APSA issues advisory for parents, students

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:13 IST

AGRA The Association of Progressive Schools of Agra (APSA) issued an advisory for students, after six suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in the city on Tuesday.

The advisory, addressed to parents and students, detailed the dos and don’ts to keep away the virus and keep children safe and healthy.

“We have urged students to wash their hands at least for 20 seconds, several times a day and take Vitamin C and D. Students are asked to drink water frequently to avoid dry throat, eat fresh and healthy food, avoid crowded places and follow respiratory etiquettes - cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing,” said Sushil Gupta, president of APSA.

“Wear a mask, if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose, avoid close contact with people who are unwell or show symptoms of illness, such as cough or runny nose,” he said.

Highlighting the don’ts, he urged students not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth frequently. “Do not travel if you have fever and never share your water bottle,” he added.

“There is no need to panic as precautionary measures are in place to keep students healthy,” said Gupta.