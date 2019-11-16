AQI: After Tomar, Ashu says only farmers not at fault

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:06 IST

A day after Union minister of agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said that stubble burning was not the only reason for the low air quality index in the National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also came out in support of farmers and said that only farmers cannot be blamed for everything.

Ashu stated this on the sidelines of a state-level function being organised to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Ashu said there has been improvement in stubble management as compared to previous years.

“However, there is still a lack of awareness among some farmers about the benefits of in-situ management of stubble. Now, the state government has been providing subsidy to farmers for stubble management and next year we are going to take more such steps to stop stubble burning,” Ashu added.

On Friday, Tomar had said, “Blaming only stubble burning for the rise in pollution was not justified.”

“Stubble burning is not the only cause behind the rising level of pollution in the NCR and neighbouring states. To mitigate pollution in four states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, governments should jointly identify the causes of pollution and work on controlling factors that worsen air quality,” said Tomar, on the sidelines of a function held to lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR) at Ladhowal.

On the Centre’s steps to control pollution, he added, “The issue was brought to our notice last year. Thereafter, the government floated a scheme to facilitate farmers, who are opting for stubble management.”

“Under the scheme, we offered subsidy on farm machinery in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 56,000 machines for stubble management were offered to farmers under the scheme. I would urge the state governments to motivate farmers to avail benefits the Centre is offering,” Tomar said, adding that states needed to encourage farmers to use alternative technologies to explore business opportunities from the management of stubble.

Slamming the protest by BJP in Delhi, Ashu said the Congress has cornered the government on the issue of the dwindling economic scenario. Now the saffron party was trying to deviate the attention of the public

from core issues of economic downturn, he said. The minister also condemned the Modi government for giving relief to Balwant Singh Rajoana, one of the accused, who was involved in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

“We welcome the steps being taken to commute the sentence of those who have long completed their jail terms. But, commuting the sentence of those who gave scant regard to rules and the Constitution has political overtones,” said Ashu.