Area for affordable housing units doubled in Haryana

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:36 IST

Gurugram In a major push to the affordable housing sector in the state, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday sought applications for licensing affordable housing projects in developed sectors of the city and across the state. The development comes after the area earmarked for building flats that cost less than ₹25 lakh was doubled, as per the Haryana government norms.

In August, the state government had increased the area available for affordable category housing from 15 acres to 30 acres per sector. The department on Monday sought applications under the amended rule. It has also calculated and notified the total area available in each sector of Haryana for issuing licences for construction.

As per the details shared by DTCP officials, around 1,378 acres would be available for licensing under the affordable category in Gurugram-Manesar urban complex alone. This would mean that additional 40,000 to 45,000 units can be built in the city under this category, officials said.

Developers have been given time until October 16 to apply for the licences. The government order states that preference in allocation would be given first to those who apply for a minimum of five acres. Applicants, whose licence applications were rejected earlier, can also apply after rectifying the deficiencies.

As per the Haryana government norms, affordable housing licence can be given for a minimum of five acres and the size of the apartment is fixed between 28 square metres (330 sqft) and 60 square metres (645 sqft).

The affordable housing policy was launched by the Haryana government in 2013 to promote low-cost housing and make it accessible to the lower-middle class. The price at which these plots can be sold is fixed at ₹4,000 per sqft.

These houses are allotted to the buyers on the basis of a draw of lots conducted under the supervision of government authorities. The scheme is open to all applicants but preference is given to those who have not been allotted a plot or flat in HSVP or other licensed colonies in the state.

Officials also said the grant of the licence would depend on the actual availability of land in these sectors, as in many parts of Gurugram, land has been completely developed. However, this move could promote the development of smaller pockets of land, especially in sectors where the 15-acre limit for affordable housing was reached.

“The decision to double the land available for affordable housing from 15 acres to 30 acres has been taken to make low-cost houses available to the common man. This decision will benefit the end-users, who want to own a house in a city such as Gurugram at a reasonable price. This is in line with the government policy to provide housing for all,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

The push given to affordable housing in Haryana is in line with the rising demand witnessed for affordable apartments across the country since 2017.

As per the data shared by ANAROCK, a real estate company, affordable housing units (which cost less than ₹40 lakh) comprised 41% of the total units sold in 2017. This increased by 18% in 2018 and further in 2019, at 27,000 units sold.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the highest increase in the sale of affordable housing, with a 36% annual rise — from 12,400 units in 2017 to 16,840 units in 2018.

As per the Central government norms that were fixed in February, a house must be priced at less than ₹45 lakh and not exceed the size of 60 square metres or 850 square feet, in order to qualify as affordable.

Real estate developers in Gurugram said that the move to increase the area available for such housing will increase availability to buyers. “Any increase in housing is good, but the government must also look at reviving the overall real estate industry by providing easy funding and relaxing the rules,” said Prashant Solomon, managing director, Chintels, a city-based developer.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:36 IST