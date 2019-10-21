e-paper
Areas outside 40 Metro stations to be made walker-friendly: DMRC

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The area outside 40 Metro stations in the capital will be made pedestrian-friendly in the next six months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday. After reviewing the status of the multimodal integration (MMI) work, the L-G directed the DMRC to complete the work in a timebound manner.

Under this initiative, space will be allotted for various public transport vehicles near Metro stations so that passengers will be able to take public transport to reach their destinations, after exiting the stations. The DMRC will implement the plan with the help of other agencies.

At the meeting, the DMRC also informed the L-G that they have submitted 40 revised drawings of MMI, based on actual site conditions and updated traffic surveys, to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) for its approval before going ahead with the preparation of a detailed drawing for execution of work.

The L-G directed the DMRC to give importance to pedestrian facilities and walkability around stations while implementing the MMI plan. “Priority should be given to pedestrian facilities to promote walkability and reduce dependency on intermediate para transit (IPT), road vehicles used on hire for flexible passenger transportation, for last-mile connectivity.

Efforts should be made to provide effective engineering solutions to segregate pedestrian and vehicular zones and ensure connected pedestrian paths to ensure seamless travel between various modes of transport,” a press release issued by the Delhi L-G’s office said.

The DMRC has also been asked to ensure provision of vehicles, suitable to the neighbourhood, for last-mile connectivity.

“The UTTIPEC approved 40 MMI plans for Phase-3 Metro lines. The DMRC will complete execution within the next six months with a priority to pedestrian facilities,” the release said.

The L-G also directed the Delhi Metro to prepare detailed MMI plans for the remaining metro stations.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 22:18 IST

