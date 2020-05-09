e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Arguments between BJP Zila Mahamantri and Hansi SDM go viral on social media

Arguments between BJP Zila Mahamantri and Hansi SDM go viral on social media

As per sources, when the BJP leader reached Ambedkar Chowk, where SDM Jitender Ahlawat was checking vehicles, he was stopped by the police and told to park his car at a designated space as no four-wheelers were allowed beyond that point.

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 02:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

High drama was witnessed in Hansi after heated arguments were exchanged between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Zila Mahamantri Sujeet Kumar and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) over a parking issue here on Friday.

In a video of the incident that appeared on social media, Kumar is seen warning the SDM of taking up the matter with higher authorities.

As per sources, when the BJP leader reached Ambedkar Chowk, where SDM Jitender Ahlawat was checking vehicles, he was stopped by the police and told to park his car at a designated space as no four-wheelers were allowed beyond that point.

However, Kumar resisted and asked the cops to let him take the car ahead. On this, the SDM reached there and asked Kumar to cooperate. This led to a heated argument between the two.

When asked, Ahlawat told the media that he was on duty there when the cops stopped Kumar’s car and asked him to park it at a spot, but the latter started arguing with them. “When I asked him to comply with the rules, he threatened to report to my senior officials. If needed, the department will take action against him accordingly,” the SDM said.

Kumar, on the other hand, said he was going towards Barwala town where his office is situated. “I was going for work, but the officer stopped me. I will take up the matter with senior officials of the administration,” he added.

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In