Arif Mohammed Khan’s son convicted in case of rash driving

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi

A city court on Thursday convicted Kabir Arif Khan, son of Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a 2013 case of rash and negligent driving.

Delhi Police had filed a case against him on January 12, 2013, after Kabir crashed his Honda City car into an electric pole in Jangpura.

Police said the pole landed on the boundary wall of a house causing damage to the house at Jangura K block. The court had framed charges against Kabir in April 2016. One of the important pieces of evidence that led to Kabir’s conviction was the statement of police officers who spotted the accident.

The court however acquitted Kabir of other charges such as prevention of damage to public property and mischief under the Public Property Act and section 427 of the Indian penal Code.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on November 6.