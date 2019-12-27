Armed men snatch mobile phones on GCR

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:39 IST

Gurugram Unidentified armed men snatched mobile phones and a wallet from the executives of a mall near a Metro station on Golf Course Road (GCR) in Sector 55 on Thursday morning. The police said the suspects are yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5am when the victims, both employees of outlets in a mall on Golf Course Road in Sector 53, were waiting for a cab to return to their respective residences in Faridabad after finishing work.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the victims were standing on the road, when a Maruti Swift stopped and one of the passengers waved at them.

“The victims alleged that as they walked up to the car, one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and asked them to handover their mobile phones and personal belongings. The suspects snatched two mobile phones and a wallet containing ₹50 from the victims and fled,” the official said.

The police said they are checking the digital video records of the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.

This month, at least 16 incidents of snatching, including a majority wherein suspects were armed, have been reported in the city. On Thursday, two scooter-borne men had snatched ₹25,000 from a man near a temple in Sector 5 and a day earlier, three unidentified men, who were travelling in a car, had snatched a mobile phone from a man when he asked them for a lift near a shopping mall in Sector 48.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Thursday.