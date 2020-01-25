e-paper
Armed robbers strike at Karnal village, decamp with cash, jewellery

Hold family members captive at gunpoint; FIR registered on complaint of house owner, who runs a pvt school in Budha Khera

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Three armed robbers allegedly barged into the house of private school owner in Budha Khera village of Karnal district and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs by holding the family members captive at gunpoint, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by owner of the house, Harvinder Kaur, three masked men entered her house around 8am and held her daughter-in-law Mandeep Kaur, seven-year-old grandson and maid hostage at gunpoint.

She said they took away about 300gm gold and ₹3 lakh besides the digital video recorder of CCTV camera before fleeing on a bike.

A team led by Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar reached the spot and launched an investigation.

He said a first information report (FIR) has been registered on the basis of complaint filed by house owner and efforts were being made to arrest the robbers.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said, “Police teams have been formed and they have got some leads. We are expecting that the accused will soon be arrested.”

Curbing incidents of robbery and loot in Karnal has become a challenge for the police as 843 cases of theft, 839 cases of vehicle-lifting and six cases of robbery were reported in the district in 2019.

