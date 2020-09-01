Army says multiple hideouts busted along LoC in Uri sector

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:31 IST

Indian Army has said that multiple hideouts were busted by security forces along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K) Uri sector and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from these hideouts.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that on August 30, a movement of suspicious persons was detected along the LoC in Rampur sector in J&K’s Baramulla district.

“The movement was from a village close to the LoC and the suspects had crossed into Indian territory. Their move was kept under constant surveillance. Soon, an alert was sounded about a likely infiltration bid in the treacherous terrain amid the dense vegetation and inclement weather conditions. The search operations continued through the night and until 5 am on Monday,” he said.

“A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from two hideouts in the Rampur Sector following a seven-hour search operation,” he added.

The recovered arms comprised five Avtomat Kalashnikova 1947 (AK-47) rifles along with six magazines and two sealed boxes that contained 1,254 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The security forces also seized six pistols, including nine magazines and six rounds of ammunition, 21 grenades, two under barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) and two Kenwood radio sets.