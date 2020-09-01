e-paper
Home / Cities / Army says multiple hideouts busted along LoC in Uri sector

Army says multiple hideouts busted along LoC in Uri sector

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The security forces also seized six pistols, including nine magazines and six rounds of ammunition, 21 grenades, two under barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) and two Kenwood radio sets.(HT Photo)
         

Indian Army has said that multiple hideouts were busted by security forces along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K) Uri sector and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from these hideouts.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that on August 30, a movement of suspicious persons was detected along the LoC in Rampur sector in J&K’s Baramulla district.

“The movement was from a village close to the LoC and the suspects had crossed into Indian territory. Their move was kept under constant surveillance. Soon, an alert was sounded about a likely infiltration bid in the treacherous terrain amid the dense vegetation and inclement weather conditions. The search operations continued through the night and until 5 am on Monday,” he said.

“A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from two hideouts in the Rampur Sector following a seven-hour search operation,” he added.

The recovered arms comprised five Avtomat Kalashnikova 1947 (AK-47) rifles along with six magazines and two sealed boxes that contained 1,254 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The security forces also seized six pistols, including nine magazines and six rounds of ammunition, 21 grenades, two under barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) and two Kenwood radio sets.

