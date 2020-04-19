Arunachal CM thanks Pune police for helping students stranded in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:27 IST

PUNE Pema Khandu, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, took to Twitter to thank Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police for helping students from the state who are stranded in the city.

I would like to thank Dr Ravindra Shisve IPS Jt. CP Pune for providing timely help to more than 90 students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Pune through essential supplies and ration during this time of crisis due to Covid19, (sis) tweeted Khandu on Saturday.

Joint CP Shisve reached out to over 90 students in the city after his IAS counterpart from Arunachal Pradesh reached out to him for help with providing essentials to the students to survive lockdown. He has assured continued support to these students until the lockdown is lifted.

The Arunachal CM also thanked other police officials from Maharashtra including those from Thane, Amravati, Sangli, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Satara for helping students from the state studying in these regions of Maharashtra.

The lockdown will be on until May 3. Operation of trains, buses, and flights was suspended all over the country at the beginning of the lockdown leaving these students stranded in parts of Maharashtra and other states.