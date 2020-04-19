e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Arunachal CM thanks Pune police for helping students stranded in Pune

Arunachal CM thanks Pune police for helping students stranded in Pune

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pema Khandu, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, took to Twitter to thank Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police for helping students from the state who are stranded in the city.

I would like to thank Dr Ravindra Shisve IPS Jt. CP Pune for providing timely help to more than 90 students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Pune through essential supplies and ration during this time of crisis due to Covid19, (sis) tweeted Khandu on Saturday.

Joint CP Shisve reached out to over 90 students in the city after his IAS counterpart from Arunachal Pradesh reached out to him for help with providing essentials to the students to survive lockdown. He has assured continued support to these students until the lockdown is lifted.

The Arunachal CM also thanked other police officials from Maharashtra including those from Thane, Amravati, Sangli, Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Satara for helping students from the state studying in these regions of Maharashtra.

The lockdown will be on until May 3. Operation of trains, buses, and flights was suspended all over the country at the beginning of the lockdown leaving these students stranded in parts of Maharashtra and other states.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities