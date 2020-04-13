As Canada airlifts citizens, permanent residents stranded in India allege discrimination

cities

Canadian permanent residents (PRs) stranded in India due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have alleged discrimination by their government, saying it is only airlifting its citizens by special chartered flights.

PRs given permanent resident status by immigrating to Canada are not Canadian citizens. Thousands of such people are stranded in India, especially Punjab, feel the Canadian authorities have left them in the lunch.

“My wife and two sons are Canadian citizens and in Vancouver right now. We are not being allowed to go there by special charter flights arranged by the Canadian government for people stranded here,” says Gurpal Singh from Kabir Park. He and his parents hold Canadian PRs.

“People are ready to pay. Also, why are PRs from Pakistan and Nepal being allowed to go back but not us?” he asked.

As many as 200 such Canadian PRs have written to the consul general of Canada in Chandigarh to raise the issue. “Having no option to return, Canadian PRs are forced to wait for the Indian airspace to open, which honestly, does not appear to be happening anytime soon”, it reads.

“We understand that there are a large number of Canadian citizens currently stuck in India, and that the government of Canada must prioritise repatriating citizens first. We appreciate all the efforts being put in by your office, which has been working nonstop to organise a way home for Canadian citizens in India. Having said that, we consider ourselves an integral part of the Canadian society. We have our family, jobs, houses, and friends in various parts of Canada. And we are desperate to go home as well, just like the citizens, which is not possible without your urgent intervention,” the letter reads.

In their plea to the counsul general, the PRs say, “All of us were well established in our respective lives when we left from India and we have ever since been contributing towards the growth of Canada in every sector, be it education,

medicine, research, engineering, social work, paying our share of taxes, creating employment opportunities for fellow Canadians, and generally keeping the economy running. Our share is no less than that of citizens in building a great country like Canada. Therefore, is it too much to demand our share of fair treatment as well, particularly

when we need it the most? The Canadian border is open for Canadian citizens as well as the PRs. In other countries, you have included PRs (without any clause affixed) in your repatriation missions. Thus, why should PRs from India be left behind?”

Listing the names of 200 PRs wanting to fly back to Canada, the letter reads, “Though this list is not exhaustive by any means but it still gives you an idea as to the number of PRs that are desperate, yet not getting the desired support from the government to return to Canada. It is, therefore, our kind and earnest request, to please include the permanent residents of Canada (that are not accompanied by citizens) as well in your forthcoming flights from India.”

Abhinav Rana, a PR from Chandigarh, said they had also sent emails and tweeted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Champagne appealing for help and the PM’s office had responded in a revert email saying their case would be considered.

The PRs have also started a twitter campaign, #CanadianPRinDistressInIndia.