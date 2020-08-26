As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Ghaziabad enhances surveillance activities

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:46 IST

After a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Delhi, health department officials in the satellite city of Ghaziabad have decided to ramp up surveillance and increase the number of monitoring and rapid response teams.

The officials said the decision to increase the number of teams was taken to increase surveillance activities in containment zones as well to keep a tab on the number of growing patients in home isolation.

“We have been observing the situation in Delhi and taking up steps in our district. We have decided to increase the number of surveillance teams and teams involved in coordinating with patients in home isolation and for their contact tracing,” Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, said.

According to information provided by the district magistrate’s office, the number of rapid response teams will be increased by 55 to take the strength to 67.

In addition, 2,136 teams (of two members each) deployed for the pulse polio immunisation programme will also help in surveillance activities in containment zones, the officials said.

The surveillance activities include tracing of suspected cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases so that they can be tested at the earliest and referred to Covid hospitals if they turn positive.

At present, 861 teams, comprising two members each, are assigned the work of surveillance activities in containment zones.

The Ghaziabad district till August 26 recorded 7,656 total Covid-19 cases, which include 67 deaths, 1,237 active cases and 6,352 patients discharged so far.

“The infection prevalent in Delhi affects Ghaziabad as many residents go to Delhi for attending offices. In previous months, the infection had been prevalent in Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara, etc., as most of our residents from here go to Delhi. So, surveillance activities have been stepped up,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

Experts believe that infection in Delhi also affects people in other NCR cities.

“It is estimated that about 20% of the population move to Delhi for work and likewise people from Delhi also come to Ghaziabad for work. The rise in recent cases in Delhi is the result of a rise in testing. Since further lockdown is not feasible, it is required that precautions as well as surveillance activities must continue,” said Dr Deepak Verma from the department of internal medicine at sColumbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.

The experts cautioned that with the opening of activities, there are chances of an increase in cases.

“Lot of people travel between the NCR towns and it leads to mixing of people. This increases chances of the spread of infection. There is still a large number of population that is not exposed and new cases can emerge as a result. So, it is advised that people take maximum precautions while travelling and continue with the use of masks and hand-washing. This is the new normal till an effective vaccine is available,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to official figures on August 25, 982 patients were allowed home isolation in Ghaziabad of which 336 were active cases.

The rapid response teams are assigned the task of visiting the houses of patients in home isolation and contribute to contact tracing. The other rapid response teams are deployed at the district control centre and monitor the health status of patients over the phone.