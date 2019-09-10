Ashura observed peacefully amid tight security in UP

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:15 IST

LUCKNOW: Ashura, the 10th day of Moharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, was observed peacefully across the state amid tight security arrangements.

No untoward incident was reported during Moharram processions from any part of UP, by the time this report was filed.

In Lucknow, senior police officials including SSP Kalanidhi Naithani took stock of security arrangements. “Moharram procession was taken out peacefully and there was no information of any untoward incident throughout the day,” said Naithani.

The district police had deployed 20 units of 10 police personnel each across the city to monitor Moharram proceedings. These units were assisted by 60 mobile patrols on two-wheelers. The police also conducted digital surveillance of the procession by deploying 50 personnel with body cameras. Drone and interceptor vehicles with high resolution cameras were also used by the police to ensure security at sensitive locations.

The SSP carried out a flag march in Old City areas before people came out of their houses to participate in the Moharram procession.

These processions were carried out in Chowk, Akbari Gate, Nakkhas, Thakurganj, Bazarkhala, Saadatganj and Wazirganj areas.

People carried decorated tazias to bury them Karbala.

In Bareilly, tight security was in place near the karbala and police teams were assigned to guide people safely through the congested lanes leading up to karbala. Police sought the help from volunteers of civil defence for this work.

In Moradabad, 90 km north of Bareilly, the cops restricted the traffic entering the city for a few hours to allow Moharram processions.

Similiar arrangements were also put in place in nearby Sambhal and Amroha districts.

In eastern UP districts too, Moharram processions were taken out under the watchful eyes of police. In Sultanpur, Gorakhpur and Basti, which witness major Moharram processions, additional police personnel and units of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed to ensure safety.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 18:15 IST