Asia’s biggest freight train control room ready in Prayagraj

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:36 IST

Asia’s biggest control room monitoring the running of goods trains by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) – a public sector undertaking corporation run by government of India’s Ministry of Railways – is now ready in Prayagraj.

Once functional, the control room will oversee running of all goods trains on the busy Ludhiana (Punjab) to Kolkata (West Bengal) route spanning 1,856 kilometres. The sector forms the vital Eastern Corridor of the countrywide dedicated freight corridors, officials said.

Efforts are now on to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate it, said officials aware of the development.

The state-of-the-art operating control centre at Subedarganj has been under construction for the past few years and recently got completed. The Union Ministry of Railways is in touch with the prime minister’s office to get the PM inaugurate it, possibly this very month, added officials who did not wish to be named, as they were not authorised to speak to media.

In the test phase, the newly built control room that has come up in the RPF parade ground located opposite the IOC terminal in Subedarganj, has already started managing goods trains running on the Bhadan-Kurja section of the corridor, which recently became functional. The control room keeps real-time track of all details of trains like speed, location and halts, they added.

DFCC (Prayagraj East) chief general manager Om Prakash said that soon the section till Bhaupur will also become functional in the Eastern Corridor and by next year, the plan is to start running goods trains on the Bhaupur-Mughalsarai section too.

Officials said that as part of making the entire Eastern Freight Corridor functional, 60% of the track-laying work from Punjab to West Bengal has been completed. Work is on in full swing on the remaining parts as well. The aim is to complete all work and make the corridor fully functional by 2022, they added.

The control room will be manned by a 250-strong staff in each shift. A visitor’s gallery has also been constructed in the control room from where one can witness the control room’s functioning on five huge LED screens.

Photo caption: The control room at Subedarganj. (HT)

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 17:29 IST