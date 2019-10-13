Ask Cong, NCP leaders if they support abolition of Article 370: Amit Shah

cities

Oct 13, 2019

PUNE Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370, saying the previous governments never had the courage shown by the “man with 56-inch chest” in integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India’s mainstream.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, Shah said, “People should ask Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders when they come to seek votes, whether they support the NDA government’s decision to abrogate the provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.”

He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for questioning the government’s move to abrogate Article 370.

