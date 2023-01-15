Home / Cities / Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives through zoo, feeds ‘cute macaws’. Watch

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives through zoo, feeds ‘cute macaws’. Watch

Published on Jan 15, 2023 07:47 PM IST

In the video, as he drove the car, the Chief Minister can be heard instructing about the zoo by developing an “interesting park”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a zoo in Guwahati on Sunday.(@himantabiswa/ Twitter)
ByYagya Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday drove through a zoo in Guwahati as he instructed for its “facelift” and enjoyed feeding the macaws. Sharing his experience of the visit on Twitter, he wrote, “Had a refreshing feeling as I visited the Assam zoo, having glimpses of the animals and birds from close proximity. Took stock of the Zoo's condition in its entire stretch and decided that our govt will transform it into one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the region. (sic)”

In one of the pictures, Sarma could be seen with a tray of fruits, feeding the birds. Sharing a video of his tour of the zoo, he wrote, “Drove inside Assam State Zoo premises and enquired about the various ongoing works in the zoo. Also asked authorities to give a facelift to the Zoo, while maintaining harmony with the existing flora and fauna.”

In the video, as he drove the car, the Chief Minister can be heard instructing about developing an “interesting park”. “Thoda sa isko live look dena hai (Have to give it a live look). Ye sab mai facelift kabse nhi hua hai? (Since how long its facelift hasn't been done?) Abhi GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority) jaise badiya parks bana raha hai, we can do a nice botanical park over here, with orchids. Ye sara space jo janwar ka nahi hai, isko badiya interesting park bana dijiye (Like how city municipal authority is developing parks, we can set up a nice park over there).”

In another clip, Sarma could be seen feeding the macaws while some of these birds climbed over his neck. “Sharing some lovely moments from my visit to Assam State Zoo this morning! It was an amazing feeling to feed the cute macaws!” he wrote.

