Delimitation shouldn’t be done only on basis of population: Assam CM

Population should not be the only criterion in delimiting constituencies, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, as the state underwent a delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and assembly seats based on the 2001 Census.

“As per the current law, population is the basis for delimitation but some communities have abided by population control policy, while others have not. But those who have violated the policy are being rewarded and those who abided by it are being punished,” he said. For now, the state will not challenge the criteria but will suggest the Centre consider factors besides population while delimiting constituencies, he said.

“In the next delimitation exercise, therefore, I am sure Parliament will debate whether areas where people abided by population control policy should be punished or rewarded,” he added.

Sarma was holding an interactive session with journalists and distinguished personalities at ‘Nutun Dinor Aalap’ in Guwahati when he made the remarks.

On December 27, the Election Commission announced it has initiated the delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 Parliamentary seats in Assam using the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats. It, however, said there would be no increase in the number of seats with effect from January 1, 2023 due to delimitation.

On Saturday, the state cabinet decided to merge four districts with others and redraw boundaries in 14 places. Sarma said that one section of population was decreasing in the state which, he said, is a bigger concern than the increase of another section.

“In the 2011 Census, we noticed that one section of the population was steady at 29% but the other section was decreasing. In the NRC process, we noticed the same. For us, the decrease in that 71% is a bigger concern.”

Condemning the delimitation exercise, AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said: “Assam CM is influenced by RSS and the way they are proceeding with the delimitation is a worrying sign for democracy.”