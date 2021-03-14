Assam district gets into record books for longest street rangoli in country

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Assam's Cachar district has secured a place in the 2022 edition of the India Book of Records for the longest Rangoli on voter awareness. The process to make the 8 kilometre-long rangoli on the street started at 5 pm on Saturday and was completed within 24 hours.

The official observer from India Book of Records, Jitendra Kumar Jain, along with his team, watched the entire process and they declared it the longest street Rangoli in the country.

Jain said that as per their records, this was a first of its kind initiative taken in the country. "We have never seen such an initiative taken to sensitise the voters in any part of the country. There is a possibility that this eight kilometres long street rangoli may have created a world record in the street art category but we are yet to examine this. If we see that there is a world record, we will surely announce it soon," he said.

Under Systematic Voters Education and Electronics Participation (SVEEP), the district administration is taking several initiatives to spread awareness among the voters to exercise their constitutional right in the upcoming assembly election.

People from several sections of society, including college and university students, tea garden workers, police officers, CRPF, police and army personnel, along with deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, were seen taking part in the rangoli-making exercise.

It also created a buzz on social media as thousands of people took pictures and uploaded them online. With the help of this social media traction, people started gathering and took part in the rangoli-making process. It became a day-long festival at East-West Corridor Mahasadak.

Keerthi Jalli said, "As far we know, the record for drawing the longest rangoli in India is four kilometres. But we were not running after any record. If it was only to break the record, a four-and-a-half kilometre-long rangoli was enough. Our main objective was to make people aware and we wanted to involve them in the process."

She said this year, the focus was on making women voters more aware of their rights. "I am a woman deputy commissioner and about half of my officials are women. Half of our voters are also women. We are focusing on women from tea gardens to college and university students. People from different sections of society spontaneously joined our initiative. Some of them even donated colours and brush. We are glad to have completed such a dream project and our awareness drives will continue till the day of the election," she added.

General Observer IAS Amlan Aditya Biswas also took part in the initiative. He said, "Apart from conducting the elections smoothly, our responsibility is to attract voters to cast their votes. I appreciate the local administration for this innovative approach. I am sure that this will attract not only locals but people from outside as well. Such a big task has been done in a well-planned manner. I believe the assembly election will be similarly disciplined."

Assam goes to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

