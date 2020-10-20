At 100% cut-off, no admission in Eco (hons) at LSR college

delhi

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:37 IST

Delhi University’s (DU) Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, which had announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to three courses this year, has got zero enrolment in one of these programmes --- BA (Hons) in Economics--- under the first cut-off list, as per the data uploaded on the college’s official website on Tuesday.

According to the data, till October 17---when admissions were closed for the first cut-off list and the second list was announced ---- there were zero admissions in BA (Hons) in Economics. The other two courses for which college had set 100% cut-off in the first list -- BA (Hons) in Political Science and Psychology--- have witnessed 20 and three admissions, respectively.

As many as 35,500 of the 70,000 seats have been filled under the first cut-off list across DU colleges this year. In the second list, all colleges, including LSR, have dropped their cut-offs marginally by 0.5 to 1 percentage points. The college has dropped one percentage points for admission in Economics, and 0.5 percentage points in Political Science and Psychology in the second cut-off.

An official, who wished not to be named, said, “The college set the 100% cut-off keeping the past record in mind when we had witnessed over admissions in the same course.”

College principal Suman Sharma said, “We had received around 25 applications under the first cut-off list for Economics (Hons). But we had to reject them all as they did not meet the cut-off. It’s really surprising since every year, we see a rush for Economics.”

Meanwhile, admissions across DU colleges picked up pace under the second cut-off list on Tuesday, with around 6,024 new applications being approved and 8,422 students having paid their fees to complete the process. With this, around 46,000 out of 70,000 undergraduate seats available across DU colleges have already been filled.

The admission process proceeded slowly on the first day of the second cut-off list on Monday, when only 2,602 students managed to complete the formalities. The admission process under the second list will conclude by 5pm on Wednesday, with the third cut-off set to be released on Saturday.

According to the data provided by the university, as many as 4,882 students had applied on the second day of admission in the second cut-off across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) by 8pm on Tuesday. Of them, 6024 applications were approved by the colleges. At least 8,433 aspirants, including those whose applications were approved on Monday, completed the admission process by paying their fees.

Many colleges have witnessed withdrawals and cancellation of admissions as well in the last two days. In Aurobindo College, around 400 students have taken admissions and 235 have withdrawn admissions between Monday and Tuesday evening. In Ramjas College, while around 60-70 have withdrawn admissions in the last two days, over 240 new students have enrolled. In Aryabhatta College, 40 students have withdrawn admissions and 192 new students have enrolled in the last two days.