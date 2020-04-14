At 36°C, Chandigarh begins to feel the heat

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:14 IST

Summer has kicked off on a strong note, with temperatures rising 10 degrees from a week ago. On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature touched 36°C, the highest this year, and is likely to remain so, even as some respite is likely due to cloudy weather on Tuesday, says the weatherman.

In comparison, this maximum temperature was recorded a bit earlier — on April 6 — last year, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

“A weak western disturbance will bring clouds tot he region on Tuesday, along with winds below 40 km/hr. However, a cloudy night will also lead to a rise in minimum temperature,” said the weatherman.

Officials added that another western disturbance is likely to affect the city on Friday, due to which the city can expect drizzle and thunder, but the maximum temperature will go on rising.

Humidity levels have also started going down, going below 30% routinely during the day, making the days dryer. In comparison humidity used to remain around 50% in the first two weeks of March.

On Monday, maximum temperature went up from Sunday’s 33.9 degrees to 36 degrees, and the minimum temperature went down from 20 degrees to 19.1 degrees.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected stay around 36 degrees while the minimum temperature will stay between 20 and 21 degrees.