At 93, Karnal’s Vidyavanti joins fight against Covid with her 7 decades old sewing machine

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:48 IST

A nonagenarian in Karnal has joined the fight against Covid-19 and become a source of inspiration for many.

Everyday, 93-year-old Vidyavanti sits behind her sewing machine and churns out masks to be distributed among the poor and underprivileged.

Vidyavanti and her seven decades old machine have become a household name in Karnal as her videos are being shared widely by local YouTubers to encourage people to do their bit.

“I had bought this sewing machine by selling some of my ornaments in 1947. Back then, I was quite famous for my stitching skills,” said the grandmother of three, who had come from Pakistan after the Partition.

“With my son and grandchildren, I have stitched hundreds of masks for the people, who are unable to buy them or get them due to shortage,” she said.

Never since the Partition have I seen such a mayhem, said Vidyavanti, referring to the rising death toll due to the pandemic. She, however, appreciated the “timely measures” taken by the government to plug the virus spread.

Her two granddaughters, a grandson and her son, who works for Bharatiya Vikas Parisad, also lend her a helping hand, while an NGO, Seva Bharti Foundation, provides them raw material at free of cost to prepare masks.

Vidyavanti’s granddaughter Nupur, who is pursuing her graduation from Chandigarh, said, “My grandmother inspires many. She always gave us the strength we needed and now, she is giving her valuable contribution to the country by stitching masks,” she said.