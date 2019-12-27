Atal Bhujal Yojana: SAD miffed over non-inclusion of Punjab, to meet PM

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:22 IST

A day after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed concern over non-inclusion of Punjab in the Atal Bhujal Yojana, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday echoed his views and said a party delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

SAD is a partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Earlier, the party has sought amendment in the Citizenship Amendment Act to include Muslims in it.

Talking to mediapersons at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib during the Saheehdi Jor Mela, SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “It is wrong to keep Punjab out of this water conservation scheme. Punjab has contributed maximum to secure food security of the country. To meet the national need of rice and wheat, the state even depleted its natural resources. It should be included on the list of the states where the scheme will be launched. Punjab’s is fittest case for inclusion in the groundwater conservation scheme for which ₹6,000 crore are earmarked.”

He said a party delegation will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of Punjab in the scheme.

On chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s letter to the PM on the issue, Chandumajra said he should have taken it up the issue in the NITI Ayog meetings. “Now, he is writing letters, which makes no sense.”