ATMs, branch services likely to be hit today

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:42 IST

LUCKNOW The state police have sounded an alert in view of the nationwide strike announced on Wednesday by central trade and bank unions to protest against the ‘anti-national and anti-people’ policies of the union government.

The trade unions claimed they decided to go on strike after their concern over multiple issues related to PSUs (public sector units) mergers and disinvestment, which according to them, would affect their livelihood, were not entertained by the government.

Talking over phone, IG (law and order) Praveen Kumar said police authorities across UP had been asked to remain vigilant during the strike. District authorities were asked to keep updating the state police headquarters regularly about the situation.

The IG said the district police chiefs had been asked to deploy police force at sensitive points and commercial installations where people could assemble in large numbers.

He said authorities were asked to ensure that normal life of people was not affected by the strike. They were also asked to ensure that organisations and institutions do not get involved in forced closure of shops and installations, he added.

However, another senior police official stated that no violence or law and order trouble was expected on Wednesday. Mainly, banking services such as ATMs and branch services, were expected to be affected by this strike.

Emergency services, like supply of milk, public transport, availability of medicine, ambulance and hospital services will not be affected. He said no school holidays had been announced yet due to the bandh.