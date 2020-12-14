e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Authorities impose fines on visitors to Sinhagad fort not wearing masks

Authorities impose fines on visitors to Sinhagad fort not wearing masks

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:39 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

PUNE The state forest department has put in place restrictions like compulsory wearing of masks, no movement of people in large groups and restricting the number of cars visiting Sinhagad fort.

The popular historic site has been seeing a heavy rush of tourists from all corners of Pune and the surrounding regions on weekends and on other days of the week as well.

According to the forest department, as many as 6,000 people had visited fort on Sunday.

This is after the state government allowed access to the fort after nine months of lockdown.

Deepak Pawar, range forest officer, Haveli division, said, “We will be taking strict action against those found not wearing masks and moving in large groups. We will ensure that social distancing norms are followed and cars visiting the spot are restricted. All this is being done to avoid overcrowding and to ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed. Currently, we have deployed 33 staff to oversee all the checkpoints, entries and exits at the fort.”

Scores of tourists visiting Sinhagad fort were seen flouting Covid-19 norms. Neither vendors nor tourists, including children, were seen wearing face masks when HT conducted an on-site inspection on the weekend.

Located 30km from Pune, Sinhgad fort attracts thousands of visitors regularly and is a big draw during the monsoon and winter seasons.

Following incidents of landslides and poor road conditions, the forest department had in 2018 closed the final two-km stretch leading to the fort.

That access road is now open.

top news
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In